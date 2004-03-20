Saturday, March 20, 2004
and another public announcement we have finished cutting the Karbala film. It is 13 minutes and 38 seconds long and I am very happy with the result. it should go on air either the 24th or the 25th on Newsnight. It is really good and if you have a chance to see Newsnight you should take a look. I am very glad that I had a chance to see the Ashour thing and to be able to film it as well. It is not about the bombs it is about the festival itself. and if you are into web chat thingies them maybe you should check this out . talk to you there on Monday.